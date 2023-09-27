Gaza Health Ministry Probing Death of Mother During Childbirth

Select Language

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip confirmed yesterday the formation of a specialised investigation committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient due to complication during childbirth, Sama reported.

“The Ministry of Health extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, Mrs Khadija Seyam, who passed away at Al-Shifa Hospital due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth. We pray that God, the Almighty, may grant her mercy and provide her family with patience and solace,” the statement said.

The ministry added that a special investigative committee has been formed to probe the incident based on forensic reports.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

