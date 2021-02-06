France Condemns Israel’s Demolition of Humsa Village

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The French Republic condemned Aon Friday the demolition by Israeli occupation army of the village of Humsa in the northern Jordan Valley region, the occupied West Bank, calling for an end to the Israeli demolition policy, WAFA reported.

The French Consulate General in Jerusalem condemned in a statement “the demolitions and confiscations by the Israeli authorities of humanitarian structures financed by the international community, in particular France.”

“The measures are contrary to international law. France calls on the Israeli authorities to out an end to it.”

Recently, the Israeli occupation forces continued on Wednesday, their violations against Palestinian people and their property in Khirbet Humsa, the Jordan Valley.

Occupation forces demolished 20 structures between residential and sheep pens for several Palestinian families and five tents installed by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Walid Assaf, told Wafa that the occupation demolished twenty facilities in Khirbet, located in the Al-Baqi’a Plain, noting that 40 facilities were demolished two days ago for the same families.

In the evening hours, the occupation forces stormed Khirbet Homsa in the northern valleys, and dismantled the tents that were provided to the citizens by the Resistance to the Wall and Settlement Committee instead of the ones they demolished in the morning.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)