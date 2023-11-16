10 French Diplomats Criticise Macron’s Support for Israeli Attack in Gaza

Select Language

Paris, MINA – Ten French diplomats have criticised President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-Israel stance on the war in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Le Figaro newspaper said about ten French diplomats working in the Middle East and the Maghreb region have sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which they criticised Paris’ “skewed” support for Israel in light of events unfolding in Gaza.

The paper quoted a Foreign Ministry employee who asked not to be named as saying that the letter explained that Macron’s pro-Israel position after 7 October contradicts the “balanced” policy that France has adopted so far in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the Foreign Ministry employee, the statement indicated that the position taken by Macron on the Gaza issue had a “negative” impact on France’s reputation and influence.

It also pointed out that the crisis of confidence between France and the Middle East has reached “dangerous” levels and poses a risk of becoming permanent.

France’s position, it added, contradicts “the French discourse which is based on humanity.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

