Macron: Israeli Goal of Destroying Hamas is Unrealistic and Requires a 10 year War

Dubai, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron said destroying the Hamas movement was an unrealistic Israeli goal, because it would “lead to a war that lasts at least ten years.”

He added in a speech on the sidelines of a climate summit held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Dubai, that he was deeply concerned about the resumption of war in the Gaza Strip, and he would come to Qatar to help renew a possible ceasefire and release of prisoners. .

According to a Quds Press media report on Saturday, the French President asked Israel to clarify its goals against Hamas, and pointed to the stated goal of “the complete destruction of Hamas is impossible and unrealistic.

“Does anyone believe this is possible?” Such a war would last for a decade,” he said.

It said, Israel’s regional security is impossible if it comes at the expense of Palestinian lives, leading to resentment in public opinion across the region.

The number of victims of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip on the fifty-seventh day increased to 15,207 people who were martyred and 40,652 Palestinians were injured since last October 7, 70% of whom were children and women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)