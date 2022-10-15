Founder of the Indonesian Mualaf Center, Koh Steven Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – Founder of the Indonesian Mualaf (convert) Center, Steven Indra Wibowo or who is familiarly called Koh Steven passed away on Friday at 07.30 p.m at RSI Surabaya.

The man who had mentored a number of artists reportedly died today. “Koh Steven died after performing the Isha prayer,” said Andi Sasongko as Chairman of the Hijrahfest Committee in a written statement.

Indonesian convert center administrator Agung Heru Setiawan explained that Koh Steven passed away suddenly. He was not hospitalized at all.

“Koh Steven suddenly collapsed after performing the Isha prayer. Koh Steven was then immediately rushed to the Wonokromo Hospital, Surabaya, “said Agung.

Even so, Agung has also not been able to provide information regarding when and where the late Koh Steven will be buried.

“I want to check the Wonokromo Islamic hospital in Surabaya,” said Agung.

Steven Indra Wibowo or familiarly called Koh Steven is the head of the Indonesian convert center who is also a convert. The non-profit organization he leads is committed to continuing to provide guidance and assistance to converts.

The Indonesian Mualaf Center focuses on three programs for those who have recently converted to Islam. Namely, the Street Da’wah, Advocacy for Converts, and Teaching for Mualaf programs are carried out to empower converts to be productive and consistent.

Koh Steven also has a vision to create a Mualaf Learning Center to educate converts to be more empowered and competent.

He also plans to make a temporary residence for converts who want to study Islam. Because currently they are still renting a house to accommodate converts. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)