Two Prisoners Convert to Islam Under Guidance of Habib Rizieq

Jakarta, MINA – Two Indonesian prisoners at the Police Headquarters (Bareskrim) Detention Center, who are father and son, have converted to Islam under the guidance of Habib Rizieq Shihab with his son-in-law Habib Hanif Alatas and KH Shobri Lubis.

The Prisoners were then given the names Muhammad Mikail and Ahmad Ridho, according to an information received by MINA on Friday, which was revealed by Habib Rizieq’s attorney, Aziz Yanuar after visiting the Bareskrim Detention Center.

“On Friday, 26 February 2021, two drug prisoners who were father and son converted to Islam at the Police Headquarters Prison under the guidance of Habib Rizieq, Ustadz Shobri and Habib Hanif,” Aziz Yanuar said.

Aziz said that the ceremony was opened by KH Shobri, then Habib Rizieq Shihab guided the recitation of the creed, then closed with a prayer by Habib Rizieq Habib’s son-in-law, Hanif Alattas.

“Shortly before the pledge of the Shahada, IB-HRS (Habib Rizieq) conducted verification to ensure that the two converts entered Islam on their own accord without coercion, without threats and persuasion from any party,” Aziz continued.

Azis also revealed that the other Prisoners welcomed with great joy the entry of the two people into the religion of Allah. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)