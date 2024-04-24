PPS: At Least 8,430 Palestinians Detained by Israel Since October 7

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 8,430 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since October 7, 2023 according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), WAFA reported.

In a fact sheet marking the occasion of 200-day anniversary of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, PPS said that among the 8,430 detainees were 280 women and girls, including women detained from the 1948 territories and women holders of Gaza resident identity card rounded up from the West Bank.

PPS added that the 8,430 detainees also included at least 540 minors, including those released afterwards, and noted that the majority of detainees in Israeli custody were placed under administrative detention or were indicted for incitement on social media platforms.

According to the PPS, over 9,500 Palestinian political prisoners were held in Israeli prisons and detention centers until the beginning of April 2024, including 200 child prisoners and 80 female prisoners. This number includes over 3,660 Palestinians, including 22 women and over 40 children, placed under “administrative detention”, which allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Among the over 9,500 Palestinian political prisoners held until the beginning of April 2024 are 849 Palestinians detained under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, as announced by the Israeli Prison Administration (IPA).

The occupation authorities have issued 5,210 new and renewed administrative detention orders. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)