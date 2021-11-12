Former Minister of Prisoners in Gaza Dies of Coronavirus

Gaza, MINA – The leader of the Hamas movement and former prisoner minister, Wasfi Qabha, died on Thursday after he was infected with the Coronavirus, in which his health deteriorated and he remained in intensive care last days.

Qabha spent more than 14 years in the occupation’s prisons, in several arrests, most of them are administrative detention, despite suffering from several chronic diseases, including pressure and diabetes. The occupation also arrested his brother, doctor Amjad Qabha, for 18 years, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

His nickname was known for his constant participation with Palestinian families of the prisoners in their social events, and in the vigils and marches of solidariy of the prisoners inside Israeli occupation jails, and against the repression of the occupation prisons administration.

Qabha’s suffering did not stop due to the repeated arrests. In 2010, the Israeli legal advisor decided to expel him from his village of Barta’a to the city of Jenin, and was forced to take a last look at his mother, who died away from him, near the occupation checkpoint that closes the entrance to the village.

It is noteworthy that Qabha held the position of prisoner minister in the government of Hamas, after it win legislative elections in 2006. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)