Fadli Zon Urges Palestinian Elements to Realize Unity

Jakarta, MINA – Chairperson of the House’s Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI) Fadli Zon Urges the Palestinian elements to quickly realize reconciliation and unity as a strategic step against Israeli occupation.

He warned that divisions between Palestinian elements would perpetuate Israel’s annexation in the Palestinian territories.

“The failure of the global community to stop the latest threat of Israeli annexation in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley is a bad precedent for the future pattern of international relations,” he said during a Press Conference with the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun at the Media Center of the Indonesian House of Representatives in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The statement was conveyed in the context of the efforts of the Indonesian Parliament’s BKSAP to initiate support from MPs around the world agreeing to the Joint Statement against and strongly rejecting Israel’s latest annexation of the Palestinian territories.

Fadli Zon also urged a fair and objective resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on rules-based global order in order to create world stability and security in the long run.

He questioned the credibility and authority of the United Nations (UN) in dealing with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Fadli assessed that in the span of more than seven decades many UN resolutions and decisions were violated by Israel naked and without any sanctions. So it is urgent to push for UN reform to be more democratic and accommodating.

“We urge regional and international communities: intergovernmental institutions (UN, OIC, NAM, ASEAN and others), inter-parliament (IPU, PUIC, AIPA and others), and various institutions, activists and activists of peace and human rights and related parties to collectively and synergistically act concretely to stop the latest illegal Israeli move,” he added.

The collective and synergistic concrete steps, continued Fadli, were carried out in every possible way including the isolation of Israel politically, economically, and socially on the regional and global stage, aimed at forcing Israel to submit to international laws and regulations.

Indonesian House of Representatives encourages the regional and international community to provide political support to realize the existence of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state through various means. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)