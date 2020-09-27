Exceeding the Target, Olive Waqf for Gaza Residents Reaches 2,500 trees

Gaza, MINA – The Olive Tree Waqf Program initiated by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has now entered its seventh phase. The number of trees planted reached 2,531 trees, from the initial target of only 1,000 trees.

The planting of olive trees that has been going on for 50 days is carried out by volunteers for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital with the help of Gaza youths.

Ir. Edy Wahyudi, a volunteer at the Indonesian Hospital on Sunday said that in the seventh stage, planting was carried out in two stages. The first phase in the eastern Gaza border area with Israel, the number of which planted 705 olive trees.

The second phase in the northern Gaza border area with Israel, the number of which planted 500 olive trees. So, the total planted in this seventh stage is 1,205 olive trees.

Previously, in the first stage 33 trees had been planted, the second stage 25 trees, the third stage 133 trees, the fourth stage 705 trees and the sixth stage 289 trees.

The waqf program is initiated by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a gift to the people of Gaza, Palestine, which has been blockaded for more than 13 years, where many olive trees belonging to Gazans were burned, uprooted, and even poisoned with chemical fertilizers by the Israeli occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)