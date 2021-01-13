European Union Ready to Strengthen Cooperation with Indonesia in 2021

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the European Union to Indonesia Vincent Piket expressed his readiness to continue cooperation in various fields with Indonesia in 2021.

He conveyed this in a virtual media discussion that talks about Indonesia-European Union cooperation throughout 2020 and plans in 2021.

In the export-import cooperation, especially in the case of palm oil, Piket mentioned an increase in the volume of exports to the European Union.

“No less than 27 percent in terms of the increase in exports. If we talk about volume, we still need to add another 10 percent. So, in my opinion this is a very successful thing for the Indonesian state and it is very clear this is proof, “he said.

In addition, currently there are a number of permits that have been completed. The authorities have completed licensing in relation to the legality system of exporters that are already owned by small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, the agenda of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union is also a top priority.

“In 2021, of course, we will continue this development and make it a top priority,” said Piket.

He hopes that the CEPA can be a tool for sustainable economic growth and recovery to create jobs in order to increase direct investment from abroad, especially the European Union. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)