European Union Explores Cooperation in Sustainable Palm Oil Production in Riau

Riau, MINA – European Union Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket visited Riau Province on 15-16 November 2021. The specific purpose of the visit is to understand more deeply about palm oil production in the province.

“The European Union wants to work with the Riau Provincial Government to increase trade and investment. Palm oil represents 8% of total trade between Indonesia and the European Union, and constitutes 16% of Indonesia’s exports to the EU. This sector is a source of great employment and income in the region,” said Ambassador Piket in a press statement received by MINA on Thursday.

In particular, the Ambassador stressed, the European Union wants to ensure that the palm oil they buy will not contribute to deforestation.

“During the visit, I hope to get more input on the progress. The European Union is one of Indonesia’s largest palm oil markets,” added Ambassador Piket.

During the visit, Ambassador Piket met with Riau Governor Syamsuar and provincial government officials, including the Riau Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the Oil Palm Farmers Union (SPKS) and the Indonesian Oil Palm Farmers Association (APKASINDO).

Meanwhile, the Governor of Riau welcomed the visit of the EU Ambassador. “The relationship between Indonesia and the European Union has always been very close and mutually building. Investment opportunities are wide open for the European Union through several potential projects that can be funded by foreign investors, including from the industrial sector, namely the Crude Palm Oil Downstream Industry,” he said.

Syamsuar said that Riau Province also has palm oil commodities which reached 7,466,260 tons of production in 2019. He hopes that the meeting can encourage European investors to invest in Riau.

“Besides investing, we also want to expand opportunities to export to Europe. Therefore, we hope that business actors can open their horizons on how to increase the potential of trade exports,” he added. (T/RE1)

