Governor: West Java Opens the Door for Investors of European Union

Bandung, MINA – West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that his party opened the door for investors from the European Union who were interested in investing their capital.

“West Java opens the door as wide as possible to investors, especially from the European Union, to invest in massive development related to the acceleration of the economy in this province,” he said in a meeting between the European Union delegation, the West Java Provincial Government, and business players virtually on Friday.

The meeting discussed efforts to increase investment and trade cooperation between the European Union and West Java.

The governor explained that West Java had taken several steps to accelerate infrastructure development and perfected regulations to create a conducive and attractive investment climate for investors.

Meanwhile, European Union Ambassador to Indonesia, Vincent Piket said, West Java province has a lot of potential and trade that can be developed to improve business relations between Indonesia and the European Union.

According to him, West Java is located in the most dynamic province with extraordinary economic growth and rapid technological growth.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to exchange, whether related to trade, technology, know-how or skills as well as investment from Europe to West Java,” said Vincent.

In addition, the European Union, continued Vincent, is Indonesia’s fourth largest export market and the third largest source of imports.

According to him, the economic movement between Indonesia and the European Union is still far below its potential considering that only 11-12 percent of EU investment in ASEAN goes to Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)