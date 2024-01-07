Euro-Med: Israeli Soldiers Torture Detained Gaza Residents

Gaza, MINA – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory (an independent human rights monitor based in Geneva, Switzerland) claims to have received new testimony about the systematic and inhumane torture experienced by captured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in camps Israeli occupation army.

In a statement received by Quds Press on Saturday, Euro-Med stated that testimony received from people detained by the Israeli army for several days showed that soldiers and Shin Bet investigators treated the detainees as “non-human animals” during interrogation and torture.

“Most of the cruel torture operations begin from the moment individuals are seized from inside their homes or asylum centers, where soldiers begin beating them and forcing them to be completely naked except for their underwear, before forcing them to sit inside the house, on their knees for hours, on their knees, amidst insults and degrading insults,” eyewitnesses said.

Some of the released prisoners were forced to curse themselves and insult Palestinian factions and figures before they were transported by truck to places of detention.

Additionally, one released prisoner (who chose to remain anonymous) said most of the prisoners were then held in Israeli army camps and not by the Israeli Prison Administration, therefore there were no instructions regarding legal conditions of detention.

After being transferred, the prisoners were forced to remain in iron cages in a cold environment.

“In many cases, detainees were subjected to ghost operations or hung by their hands and feet in various positions as well as tortured with electric shocks or cigarette butts and brutal beatings all over the body,” he said.

The Euro-Mediterranean Observatory indicated that a camp controlled by the Israeli occupation army between the city of Beersheba and Gaza in the south contained most of the detainees.

Euro-Med received testimony about the martyrdom of two prisoners inside the camp, one of whom had a leg amputation and which Israel has not officially announced. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)