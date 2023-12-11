Select Language

Euro-Med: Nearly 25.000 Children in Gaza Now Orphans

photo: Getty Images

Gaza, MINA – Initial figures from Gaza indicate that 24,000-25,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have become orphans as a result of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign on the besieged enclave, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Monday.

The rights group’s initial report highlighted that 10,000 children had been killed as a result of Israel’s bombs, while some 25,000 had lost one or both of their parents. Some 640,000 children had lost their homes after they were either partially or totally destroyed, leaving them homeless, MEMO reported.

In addition, the future of hundreds of thousands of children is still unknown, as 217 schools in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed during the Israeli attacks, severely affecting the education process in the Strip.

Also Read:  EGYPT RE-CLOSES RAFAH CROSSING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Euro-Med Monitor said that 23,012 Palestinians have been killed so far in the intense Israeli air and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 9,077 children. As hundreds of additional children remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings with little chance of survival, the total number of child deaths is likely to exceed 10,000.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

