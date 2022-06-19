Erick Thohir Continues to Push Islamic Boarding Schools to Become Economic Drivers

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir is never tired of continuing to encourage Islamic boarding schools as one of the economic drivers of the people. The hope is that from there, it can create more job opportunities and economic equity will eventually be created.

“SOEs continues to encourage Islamic boarding schools as economic drivers of the people. They can open up more jobs, and create an even economy,” said Erick Thohir in an upload on his official Instagram account, @erickthohir, on Friday as quoted by online news site, Republika.

Furthermore, in the video he uploaded, Erick Thohir claimed to have a moral responsibility to restore Islamic Boarding Schools as a pillar of the people’s economy.

“From the start, I have a moral responsibility to Islamic boarding schools, to return what is called pesantren as the economic pillar of the people,” explained Erick Thohir.

To facilitate this role, Erick Thohir encouraged Bank Syariah Indonesia to take the most important and bigger role.

“Indonesian Islamic Banks must be part of building the people’s economy, whether in Islamic boarding schools, whether in mothers or fathers who are Muslimpreneurs or young Indonesians,” said Erick Thohir.

Meanwhile, the caretaker of the Walisongo Islamic Boarding School, Syakhul Ulum Syahada, welcomed the government’s role, through SOE Minister Erick Thohir, who made Islamic Boarding Schools a pillar of the people’s economy. He hopes that the youth of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) will take full advantage of this opportunity.

“Hopefully, this relationship will synergize more and more Nahdlatul Ulama, synergize young Nahdlatul Ulama to always partner with the government,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)