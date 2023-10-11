Erick Thohir Appointed as the Interim Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs

Jakarta, MINA – Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, will undergo a recovery process in Singapore following recent health issues.

He has decided to travel to Singapore for a comprehensive medical checkup and evaluation after receiving offers to do so from Singapore Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

In the meantime, in his absence, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has been appointed as the Interim Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs.

Luhut, 76, one of the most versatile ministers in the country, has been receiving preventive treatment at a local hospital for the past few days.

“I suddenly experienced an unusually high level of fatigue after attending an event. It was unlike the fatigue I typically feel after work,” he shared on his social media account.

Luhut thanked President Joko Widodo, who provided a presidential medical team to care for him, that contributed to his improved condition.

His recent absence from government meetings was notably felt, especially by the Investment Minister, Bahlil Lahadalia who is also the head of the Investment Coordinating Board.

“As a minister working under his coordination, I extend my support and wish him a speedy recovery. He has been our mentor,” Bahlil said.

Luhut is a retired four-star general, businessman, and a former diplomat, with a distinguished career in Indonesian politics, having served in various government roles since 2000.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)