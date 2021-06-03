Two Vaccines Certified by WHO, Indonesia Asks Saudi to Give Hajj Access

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of SOEs, Erick Thohir, asked the Saudi Arabian government to open up about the conditions for the implementation of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages in the Holy Land.

The request is in line with the two types of Covid-19 vaccines used in Indonesia have been certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The two are Sinovac vaccines manufactured by Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Sinopharm manufactured by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd. Where WHO has provided certification in the form of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“Regarding the pilgrimage, it is in the domain of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But at least Sinovac and Sinopharm are on the WHO list, at least we hope the Saudi Arabian government opens up. Because the vaccines on the WHO list must be save,” Erick said when met at the Ministry of SOEs building on Wednesday.

The former Inter Milan boss considered that the WHO gave certification to the two pharmaceutical manufacturers from China, directly indicating that the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine by the Indonesian government with the two global companies was the right step.

“If I say that now it’s on the list. That the choice of imported vaccines that we do is not canned, but real vaccines. Will it be the Red and White vaccine from the US or the SOE vaccine, which if you get a WHO recommendation, the standard is the same,” he said.

Even so, he admitted that he could not take further steps related to the conditions for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine for the pilgrimage for Indonesian pilgrims. Because, the policy is in the hands of the government of Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the negotiation step is in the realm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Of course, the context is that I can’t combine the Saudi government because that’s their policy and I can’t over work, that’s what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has,” he said. (T/RE1)

