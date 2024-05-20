Elon Musk Officially Installs Starlink at Denpasar Health Center, Bali

from left) Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and CEO and Founder of SpaceX Elon Musk signed the collaboration to inaugurate Starlink at the Sumerta Kelod Community Health Center, Denpasar on Sunday (19/5/2024). (Photo: Business/Daily Noris Saputra

Bali, MINA – CEO and Founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk signed a collaboration to inaugurate Starlink at the Sumerta Kelod Community Health Center, Denpasar City, Bali on Sunday. The signing was carried out with the Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

As quoted from Bisnis.com, Elon Musk appeared wearing green batik. Upon arrival at the Sumerta Kelod Community Health Center, Elon toured the community health center, then immediately signed the MOU with Budi Gunadi.

After signing, Elon then listened to a presentation from the Ministry of Health regarding health applications used in all Community Health Centers in Indonesia. Elon then communicated online with officers at the Bungbungan Assistant Community Health Center, Klungkung Regency to test the Starlink network.

One of the doctors at the Bungbungan Community Health Center, Aris, explained that using Starlink really helps the process of inputting public health data.

“We are here serving 3,627 residents. Before using Starlink, our internet speed was only 17 Mbps, after testing with Starlink, the speed reached 313 Mbps,” explained Aris.

Apart from the Bumbungan Health Center, Elon also conducted a teleconference with the Tabarfane Health Center, Aru Islands Regency, Maluku.

Head of the Bali Provincial Health Service, I Nyoman Gede Anom, explained that a number of areas such as Nusa Penida Island, Nusa Lembongan and then Community Health Centers in the inland areas of Bali such as Kintamani, Petang, Sukasada were targets for Starlink installation.

As a first step, after the launch the Health Service will collect data on Puskesmas and Sub-Puskesmas that need Starlink.

“We will carry out initial data collection, the number of Puskesmas is around 509 Sub-Puskesmas and 120 Puskesmas. We will do the data first, we hope that all those who need it can be helped,” explained Anom. (T/RE1/P2)

