Egyptian Footballer with a Greek Club Wears Palestine T-shirt Upon Winning Cup

Olympiacos, MINA – Egyptian footballer Amr Warda has worn a t-shirt saying “Free Palestine” as his Greek football club claimed the Greek Cup title after beating recently crowned Champions and Cup title holders Olympiacos 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

The 27-year-old left-winger, who plays for both the Greek professional football club PAOK and the Egyptian national team, posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account, wearing the t-shirt while holding the cup, and put “THANKS GOD FOR THE CUP -#PAOK #FREE PALESTINE”.

A number of Arab and international celebrities have expressed solidarity and support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip following a massive Israeli aggression, and the people of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, who are facing forced expulsions by the Israeli occupation authorities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)