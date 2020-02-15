Egypt Starts Building Concrete Wall Along its Border With Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Egyptian armed forces have started to build a new concrete wall along its border with the Gaza Strip, Palinfo reported.

According to local residents in Rafah, Egyptian workers and cranes started on Friday to build and erect segments of the concrete wall.

The barrier will isolate Gaza from Egypt completely and will be built along the 14-kilometer-long border between the two sides, starting from the Karam Abu Salem border crossing in the east of the Rafah crossing to the Palestinian shore in the west of Gaza.

The wall, made of reinforced concrete, is six meters high and goes about five meters under the ground.

The distance between it and the old Egyptian stone wall will be around 20 meters.

An Egyptian intelligence delegation accompanied by three engineers visited Gaza on February 10 and made a field trip along the Egyptian-Gazan border as part of new Egyptian preparations to boost border security.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)