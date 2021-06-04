Egypt Sends A Team, Heavy Equipments to Support Gaza Reconstruction

Gaza, MINA – Egypt sent a team of four engineers and three technicians to Gaza as part of the reconstruction effort due to the damage caused by the recent Israeli aggression, Quds Press reported.

The team brought heavy machinery and equipment, including trucks, to move the rubble of the destroyed house.

A source said Egyptian team would focus on the Al-Remal neighborhood west of Gaza City, which suffered major destruction during the recent aggression.

Earlier on Monday, Egypt’s Director of Intelligence, General Abbas Kamel, visited the Gaza Strip and met with Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar.

Kamel visited a proposed site to build a housing complex in the Al-Zahra area of ​​the central Gaza Strip, with Egyptian funding and supervision, as part of a reconstruction project.

From May 10-21, Israel launched an aggression against Gaza that killed 255 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injured nearly 2,000 others.

Residential buildings, private homes, schools, health care centers, international media offices and roads were all targets of the attack. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)