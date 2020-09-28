Egypt Reopens Rafah Border for Three Days

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Interior said the Egyptian Authority on Sunday reopened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip in both directions.

The Hamas-run ministry said the border terminal would remain open for three days to allow people to leave Gaza and allow Palestinians stranded in Egypt to return to the territory.

It is the second time Egyptian authorities have opened the Rafah crossing since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

According to Palestinian health authorities, people arriving in Gaza will enter mandatory quarantine for 21 days.

The Gaza Strip has recorded 2,791 cases of COVID-19, including 21 deaths, since March. (T/RE1)

