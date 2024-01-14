Egypt: Israel Who Preventing Aid from Entering Gaza via Rafah

Cairo, MINA – Egypt has denied accusations by the Israeli occupation entity that it is Egypt that is responsible for preventing aid from entering the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border, Anadolu Agency reported.

This accusation was revealed by the Israeli defense team before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday in The Hagg, Netherlands.

The head of Egypt’s State Information Service, Dia Rashwan, said what the Israeli defense team told the ICJ about the crossing was a lie.

According to him, Egypt has never refused the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing.

“The lies made by Israel are evident in the statements made by Israeli officials, led by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Energy, who have repeatedly confirmed this publicly since the beginning,” he said, quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Top Israeli officials have said many times since the start of the aggression on Gaza not to allow aid into the Gaza Strip.

“From the aggression in Gaza that they will not allow aid into Gaza, especially fuel, because this is part of the war that their country is waging in the Gaza Strip,” he explained.

Rashwan later emphasized that Egypt only controls the Rafah border, not other routes bordering Gaza.

“Egyptian sovereignty only covers the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, while the other side in Gaza is subject to the actual (Israeli) occupation authority,” he explained.

He also emphasized that he had asked Israel several times to allow aid trucks to enter, but Israel never paid attention to that.

“On several occasions it has emphasized that the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side is open without interference and has repeatedly urged Israel not to obstruct the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)