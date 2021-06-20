Ebrahim Raeisi Wins in Iran’s Presidential Election

Tehran, MINA – Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to the Interior Ministry’s final results.

On Saturday, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli said, out of a total of 28,933,004 votes cast in the presidential election, Raeisi garnered more than 17.9 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who got 3.4 million votes.

Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won nearly one million, Press TV reports.

Later that day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf appeared at Raeisi’s campaign headquarters to congratulate him in person. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)