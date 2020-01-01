Early Year, Floodwaters Hit Several Areas in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) noted that in early 2020 most of the Greater Jakarta area was surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rains had occurred since Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019.

“And at the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2020, floods greeted Jabodetabek residents,” Head of the Information and Communication Data Center (Kapusdatinkom) Agus Wibowo said in a written statement received by MINA on Wednesday.

At the end of 2019 floods were also reported in several areas such as Labuhan Batu – Sumut, Lahat – Sumsel, West Bandung – West Java, Cipali Toll Road km 136 Indramayu – West Java.

Agus said BMKG had given a warning about heavy rains throughout the Greater Jakarta area and the possibility of flooding.

“The rain flushed from the afternoon until the evening so that since the early days the flood had greeted Bekasi residents,” he said.

BMKG also predicted that heavy rains would still occur from morning to night in the Greater Jakarta area.

“Residents are expected to be on alert and get ready to face the possibility of flooding. Save important documents and store them in a safe place, can also be scanned and stored in the cloud. Move valuables to a safe place, prepare a spare battery to get ready if there is a power outage, “Agus said.

Based on data collected by BNPB and BPBD from the following sources, the area in Jabodetabek which was hit by floods at the start of the new year 2020; Some areas in Bekasi, Bogor, Jakarta, and Tangerang. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)