During September, 57 Times Israel Bans Call to Prayer at Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowments revealed, during September 2022, the Israeli occupation prohibited the call to prayer from echoing in the occupied Al-Ibrahimi Mosque for 57 times, Days of Palestine reported on Tuesday.

In a press statement the day before, the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowments said Israeli settlers, who are protected and supported by the Israeli occupation forces, had performed provocative rituals and dances at the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

He also added that the Israeli occupation implemented arbitrary and unfair measures against the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, namely preventing the call to prayer, preventing worshipers from reaching the mosque, in addition to prohibiting repair work in the mosque.

In 1994, the Israeli occupation divided the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque spatially, allowing Israeli settlers to take over all of it.

This comes following a heinous crime committed by an extremist settler who killed 29 Palestinian worshipers at the mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)