Dozens of Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of Israeli settlers invaded on Sunday morning the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed provocative rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources in Jerusalem reported that tens of Israeli settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and provocatively performed Talmudic rituals from the Al-Maghareba Gate area.

Israeli settlers carry out incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and provocatively perform Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation forces on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation authorities impose suffocating restrictions on the Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, regularly banning worshippers from entering the holy Mosque. (LKG/RE1)

