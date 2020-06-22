Select Language

Dozens of Extremist Jews Storm Al-Aqsa

Dozens of Jews Invade Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo Palinfo)

Al-Quds – Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers again raided the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning under the strict guard of the Israeli Police.

Palestinian Information Center from local media sources said Jewish settlers with the number 60 entered through the gate of Al-Mugrabi.

Then they performed the Talmud ritual but also provocative tours by expelling the murobitin (the guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque).

In the afternoon, Israeli troops arrested an Al-Aqsa Mosque guard and five young women from the Al-Rahma gate.

Israeli authorities continue a systematic campaign to pressure Al-Aqsa guards and worshipers to be deported from the mosque. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

