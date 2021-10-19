DMI Donate IDR 1 Billion for Construction of Indonesian Hospital in Hebron

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) donate IDR 1 billion for the construction of Indonesian Hospital in Hebron, Palestine (RSIH), through the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

DMI General Chair Jusuf Kalla accompanied by DMI Secretary Imam Addaruquthni handed over the assistance directly to MUI which was accepted by MUI leaders including MUI General Chairperson KH Miftachul Akhyar, MUI Secretary General Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, MUI General Treasurer Misbahul Ulum, and MUI Chair for Empowerment The Economy of the People of Lukmanul Hakim.

Jusuf Kalla (JK) in his speech said that this assistance is a large and sustainable charity.

“The value of sustainable charity, which provides great benefits,” he said, in the Buya Hamka Hall, Central MUI Building, Jakarta on Tuesday.

JK added that the donation is a very important contribution from the community.

According to him, it is time for Indonesia as part of the G20 countries to carry out ‘hands on’ diplomacy. Moreover, the hospital that will be built as an Indonesian hospital, not just the MUI.

“It will raise the name of Indonesia,” he added.

The General Chairperson of MUI, Miftachul Akhyar in his speech expressed his gratitude to DMI for the assistance provided to be later handed over to RSIH. For him, this is a trust.

“This is a wonderful practice,” he said.

Miftachul also likens a mosque to a parliament whose members do not differentiate between race, rank and social status.

He also shared his experience during a visit to Hebron, Palestine. According to him, the situation in Hebron is quite tense.

“Before we left, there was a shooting incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, MUI Secretary General Buya Amirsyah Tambunan revealed that the construction of the RSIH was initiated by JK when he was still the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“His attention is very intense so that Indonesia has a momentum, to build infrastructure for Palestinians who are suffering,” he said.

Regarding the construction of the RSIH, Buya Amirsyah said he was touched by the many movements from the community for Palestine even though it was still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until now, there have been many community movements such as those carried out through kitabisa.com, Ustad Adi Hidayat and from DMI to help Palestine.

“Currently, the community continues to carry out movements, including in Aceh to make donations,” he said.

In addition, Buya Amirsyah added, communication and MoUs with various parties including the Mayor of Hebron continue to be carried out. The goal is to help Palestine. (T/RE1)

