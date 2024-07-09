Disaster Agency Warns Jakartans to Be Aware of Extreme Weather

Residents during heavy rain in the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout area, Tuesday (28/2/2023). (PHOTO: MIFTAHUL HAYAT/JAWA POS)

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) urges residents to remain vigilant about the impacts of recent extreme weather conditions.

“We urge Jakarta residents to avoid activities near rivers, reservoirs, and lakes during heavy rainfall,” said Jakarta BPBD Executive Head Isnawa Adji on Monday.

Isnawa stated that the extreme weather could lead to several disasters including fallen trees, landslides, collapsed buildings, and drowning victims.

Jakarta BPBD has recorded a significant number of disasters over the past two years during extreme weather events.

In 2022 alone, there were 378 cases of fallen trees, 14 landslides, 56 collapsed buildings, and 20 drowning victims.

“While in 2023, there were 234 cases of fallen trees, 22 landslides, 31 collapsed buildings, and 33 drowning victims,” ​​he added.

Isnawa also advised the public to monitor the latest weather information from BMKG or the website www.bpbddki.go.id to get updates on extreme weather conditions.

“If you encounter emergency situations that require assistance, please contact the Jakarta Emergency Call Center 112,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)