Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Six children have died in recent days in the Gaza Strip due to severe cold and lack of heating, given the ongoing siege and shortage of basic supplies, in a tragic scene that reflects the extent of the humanitarian disaster in the enclave due to the Israeli aggression and siege, Palinfo reported.

Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patient Companion Hospital in Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that five children had lost their lives in the northern Gaza Strip due to severe cold, while another child is still in critical condition and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra, head of the pediatric department at the Nasser Medical Complex, explained that another child died of extreme cold, while two other cases arrived at the hospital. One of them was admitted, while the second is still receiving treatment amid difficult circumstances.

The population of Gaza is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and deteriorating living conditions, as hundreds of thousands of displaced people lack adequate shelter and blankets, exacerbating the suffering of children amid the current severe cold wave, fuel shortages, and lack of heating.

The Israeli occupation forces have blocked the entry of tens of thousands of temporary housing units and tents to accommodate the displaced, and have prevented the entry of materials needed for the reconstruction of partially destroyed homes.

