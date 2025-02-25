SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Six children have died in recent days in the Gaza Strip due to severe cold and lack of heating, given the ongoing siege and shortage of basic supplies, in a tragic scene that reflects the extent of the humanitarian disaster in the enclave due to the Israeli aggression and siege, Palinfo reported.

Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patient Companion Hospital in Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that five children had lost their lives in the northern Gaza Strip due to severe cold, while another child is still in critical condition and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Al-Farra, head of the pediatric department at the Nasser Medical Complex, explained that another child died of extreme cold, while two other cases arrived at the hospital. One of them was admitted, while the second is still receiving treatment amid difficult circumstances.

The population of Gaza is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and deteriorating living conditions, as hundreds of thousands of displaced people lack adequate shelter and blankets, exacerbating the suffering of children amid the current severe cold wave, fuel shortages, and lack of heating.

Also Read: Israeli Captives’ Families Accuse Netanyahu of Obtructing Potential Prisoner Deal

The Israeli occupation forces have blocked the entry of tens of thousands of temporary housing units and tents to accommodate the displaced, and have prevented the entry of materials needed for the reconstruction of partially destroyed homes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

Tagchild suffering children deaths displaced families Extreme weather fuel shortage Gaza Gaza blockade Healthcare Crisis hospital crisis humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis Israeli aggression Israeli siege lack of heating medical emergency pediatric deaths severe cold shelter shortage winter tragedy worsening conditions

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Despite ICC Arrest Warrant, German Opposition Leader Invites Netanyahu

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

New Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Launch Airstrike on Rafah

  • 10 hours ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 22:10 WIB
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Captive Kisses Hamas Fighters’ Foreheads Upon Release

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Tausiyah

Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 17:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us