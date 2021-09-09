Detainees Commission Calls on International Community to Prevent Israeli Revenge Acts Against Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission today, on Thursday called on the international community and its institutions, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to take immediate actions to put an end to the Israeli Nazism practiced by the prisons administration and suppression units in the Negev desert prison against Palestinian prisoners.

The commission in a statement said that section 6 of the Negev prison was subjected to a heinous attack by special units armed with all kinds of weapons and police dogs, and supported by a large number of occupation soldiers who were urgently summoned from a nearby military base and were accompanied by ambulances, WAFA reported.

The prisoners were handcuffed, shackled by the feet, and thrown out of the section, where they were severely beaten. The prisoners responded by setting fire to seven sections in Negev prison.

The commission denounced what it described as a shameful international silence, stating that: “This continued escalation means a real war inside prisons and detention centers, and harming the lives of our prisoners will not be met except by a real confrontation that rises to the level of events inside and outside prisons.”

“We will not accept turning our prisoners into prey to cover the defeat of the Israeli government and its military in the face of the heroism and determination of six prisoners who broke the security system of a maximum-security Israeli prison,” it said.

The commission indicated that these cell raids and punishments affected most prisons and detention centers, calling on the national and Islamic factions, all institutions involved in prisoners’ affairs, and the general public to promptly move to support Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)