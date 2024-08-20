Despite Ceasefire Talks, Israel Intensifies Attacks on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Despite ongoing ceasefire discussions in Qatar, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have intensified, resulting in numerous Palestinian civilian casualties.

According to Anadolu Agency on Monday, Since the latest round of talks began last week, hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured.

Israel has persisted with its military operations across Gaza, citing the need to fulfill its “security requirements” before any potential agreement. This approach is perceived as an effort to impose its conditions and pressure both Hamas and the international community to meet its demands by escalating military actions against civilians.

Ismail Thawabteh, head of Gaza’s government media office, condemned the escalation, stating that the Israeli army has continued its attacks, committing 13 new massacres in the past five days to exert political pressure.

During the recent ceasefire and prisoner swap negotiations in Doha, which began on Thursday, Israeli forces killed at least 12 people in Gaza City and Jabalia in northern Gaza. On Friday, another 12 civilians were killed in Khan Younis and Gaza City.

Health authorities reported three additional Israeli attacks on Saturday, resulting in at least 26 civilian deaths. On Sunday, Israeli operations in the beleaguered enclave killed at least 21 more people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)