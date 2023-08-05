Demonstrators in Yemen Burn Swedish Flags after Qur’an Burning Continue

Sana’a, MINA – Demonstrators in Yemen burned the Swedish flag as a condemnation of repeated acts of desecrating the Qur’an in the Nordic country.

The protest was organized by the Yemen Youth and Sports Office in the capital Sana’a on Thursday under the slogan, “The Qur’an is a crown over our heads and a light in our hearts.”

The demonstrators denounced the Swedish authorities’ permission for extremists to burn copies of the Muslim holy book, calling for the perpetrators of crimes to be punished, quoted from Presstv on Friday.

The Yemeni protesters also called on the international community to take a firm stand against countries that tolerate insults to Islam and the sanctity of religion.

Abdullah Obeid, director of the Youth and Sports Office, attended the meeting and condemned the blasphemy act, calling on Muslim countries to cut ties with Sweden and Denmark.

“We are a people of faith and wisdom, and it is our religious duty to stand firm against this heinous crime,” said Obeid.

“It is Yemen’s policy that we stand at the forefront to call for the decision of the governments of Arab and Islamic countries to cut ties with Sweden and Denmark, and to hold the perpetrators of the crime of burning the Qur’an to account,” he added.

Obeid underlined that allowing such anti-Islamic acts under the pretext of freedom of expression is “unacceptable,” and provokes the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Obeid also praised the position of the leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on the boycott of Swedish and Danish products. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)