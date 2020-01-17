Defense Diplomacy, Minister Prabowo to Visit Russia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to conduct a working visit to Russia in order to continue defense diplomacy with countries in the world.

It was revealed by Spokesperson for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak.

“Yes to Russia,” Dahnil said at the Ministry of Defense, Medan Merdeka Barat Street, Jakarta on Thursday, as quoted from Kompas.

Dahnil said that today even Prabowo was visiting Germany after previously visiting France on 11-13 January 2020.

The visit was part of defense diplomacy in the context of modernizing the main tools of the Indonesian National Army’s weaponry system.

Dahnil said in the modernization of the defense equipment, Prabowo did not directly buy the country’s defense equipment. Instead, Prabowo continued to compare all defense equipment.

Aside from promoting the comparative aspect, Prabowo also holds other aspects.

“Pak Prabowo did a comparison of all defense equipment, in addition to geostrategic and geopolitical issues,” Dahnil said.

Since being pointer by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on October 23, 2019, Prabowo has visited a number of countries.

These include Malaysia on November 14, 2019, Thailand on November 17, 2019, Turkey on November 27-29, 2019, and China on December 15, 2019.

Then followed by Japan on December 20, 2019, the Philippines on December 27, 2019, France on January 11-13, 2020, and Germany on January 16, 2020. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)