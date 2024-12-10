Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Reaches 44,786

Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks killed 28 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,786, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 106,188 others were injured in the ongoing attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 28 people and injured 54 others in four family massacres in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the streets because rescuers cannot reach them,” he added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)