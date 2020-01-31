Death Toll of Corona Virus Surges to 213 People

Jakarta, MINA – The death toll of corona virus in China continues to reach 213 people per Friday, January 31.

Quoted from the South China Morning Post, the Hubei Province Health Commission reported 42 new deaths, of which 30 were in Wuhan.

A total of 1,220 new cases have been confirmed in 17 cities. Thus, the total infected with the virus reached 9,356 people.

The number exceeded the SARS outbreak that broke out in 2002 to 2003. At that time, the number of people around the world who contracted the virus is 8,098 people. While those who edited reached 774 people.

Quoted from AFP, the number of victims has increased despite a number of countermeasures and prevention measures have been taken.

China has isolated Hubei Province, especially the Wuhan region which is thought to be the origin of the corona virus. It is believed that the virus originated from animals sold in local markets.

Other cities in Hubei have also been quarantined, including by closing transportation access.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an outbreak of the corona virus emergency status and the global concern. The decision was taken at a meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland.

WHO states that what is meant by emergency status that global concern extraordinary events that threaten public health in many countries due to the global spread of epidemics. It also requires responsiveness and coordination from all over the world.

The status was once set when the outbreak of Ebola, Zika, and H1N1.

However, WHO says up to now there is no need for a travel ban on China due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

Besides in China, cases of corona virus infection were detected in a number of countries, namely in Canada, the United States, France, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, Nepal, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, and Germany. Then Finland, United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and India.

However, until now there have been no reports of casualties other than in China. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)