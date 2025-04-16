Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – At least 25 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday. This brings the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 to 51,025, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry also reported that 89 additional people were wounded and taken to hospitals, raising the total number of injuries to 116,432. “Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.

Despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took effect in January, the Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18. Since then, 1,652 people have been killed and nearly 4,400 injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

