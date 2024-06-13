Day 251, Dozens of Palestinian Civilians Killed in Ongoing Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and wounded on Thursday by Israeli occupation forces as the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip enters its 251st day, Wafa reports.

Explosions and heavy gunfire from occupation tanks in the western area of ​​the city of Rafah, coinciding with Apache warplanes and occupation boats firing on the same area, which led to the blowing up of entire residential buildings.

Medical teams recovered the bodies of three slain people and a number of wounded, most of them children, as a result of targeting a house owned by Al-Louh family in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation artillery fired shells at citizens’ homes northwest of the Nuseirat camp and Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.

Quadcopter military drones fired on citizens’ homes in Al-Shuja’iya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Israeli occupation vehicles stationed in Netzarim axis fired rockets on the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Al-Sabra, Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ejlin in Gaza City, coinciding with the shooting.

The occupation army’s vehicles continue breaking into the southeastern outskirts of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, coinciding with missile and artillery shelling in the area.

The Israeli occupation forces’ aggression on land, sea and air against the Gaza Strip began on October 7, 2023, and has so far resulted in the killing of more than 37,202 people and injuring of 84,932 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

