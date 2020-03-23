Croatia Rocked Magnitudo 5.3 Earthquake Amid of Covid-19 Outbreaks

Zagreb, MINA – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the Croatian capital city, Zagreb on Sunday, making a number of buildings destroyed and fires and citizens increasingly panicked due to lockdown of coronavirus or Covid-19.

As many as 17 people were reported injured in the earthquake. One of them is a 15-year-old teenager who is reported to be in critical condition, thus quoted from Associated Press on Monday, March 23.

In addition, one part of the roof of the Zagreb Cathedral also collapsed due to earthquake shocks. The church was renovated in 1880 due to an earthquake.

The German Research Center for Geoscience (GFZ) said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km for 10 seconds, thus quoted from Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismology Center CSEM revealed, the earthquake that occurred at 06.00 local time was dotted center 7 kilometers north of Zagreb.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded as the largest ever to occur in the City of Zagreb in 140 years.

Residents who are outside the home are encouraged to continue to apply social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Keep your distance. Don’t gather together. We are facing two serious crises, an earthquake and an epidemic,” Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Until now, there are 235 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Croatia. (T / RE1)

