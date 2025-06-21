SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Croatia’s President: Its Time to Recognize Palestine”

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

10 Views

Zagreb, MINA – Croatian President Zoran Milanović stated, “We must recognize the State of Palestine,” emphasizing the importance of speaking frankly about Israel’s wrongful actions.

President Milanović made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday, after attending an event in the capital, Zagreb, according to Quds Press.

He stressed that “criminals must be held accountable, and some of the current Israeli leaders are guilty.”

According to him, Israel is pursuing a criminal policy that will lead to nothing, and that it is receiving support from Washington.

Also Read: 9 EU Nations Urge Review of Trade with Israel

Commenting on the conflict that began with Israel’s attack on Iran, Milanović said: “Israel has been able to do whatever it wants for years, and that’s quite clear.”

“I don’t think we should be dealing with such a country and its leaders. Israel is pursuing a criminal policy that will lead to nothing, and unfortunately, this policy is supported by Washington,” he continued.

“Someone wants a global conflict and is pursuing it through violence and coercion. And they are doing it with American weapons,” Milanović added.

Since early Friday, Israel, with U.S. support, has launched an aggression against Iran, resulting in 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries. Tehran responded with ballistic missiles and drones, which killed around 24 Israelis and left hundreds more injured. [Nia]

Also Read: Khamenei Warns US of “Irreparable Consequences” Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagCroatia Croatia President Recognize Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

“Croatia’s President: Its Time to Recognize Palestine”

  • 8 hours ago
Europe

Several EU Members Expected to Recognize Palestine in May

  • Wednesday, 1 May 2024 - 08:59 WIB
Europe

Croatia Receives First Shipment of Omani Gas

  • Wednesday, 17 May 2023 - 19:17 WIB
International

Croatia beat Morocco to Finish Third in Qatar World Cup

  • Sunday, 18 December 2022 - 02:04 WIB
Palestine

Ireland PM Urged to Support the Draft Bill of Recognizing Palestine State

  • Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 21:36 WIB
Europe

Croatia Rocked Magnitudo 5.3 Earthquake Amid of Covid-19 Outbreaks

  • Monday, 23 March 2020 - 21:11 WIB
Load More
PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final (photo: X)
Europe

PSG Fans Show Powerful Solidarity with Gaza During Champions League Final

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:59 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israel Over Ban on Muslim and Christian Worship in Bunkers

  • 23 hours ago
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • 22 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us