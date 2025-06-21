“Croatia’s President: Its Time to Recognize Palestine”

Zagreb, MINA – Croatian President Zoran Milanović stated, “We must recognize the State of Palestine,” emphasizing the importance of speaking frankly about Israel’s wrongful actions.

President Milanović made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday, after attending an event in the capital, Zagreb, according to Quds Press.

He stressed that “criminals must be held accountable, and some of the current Israeli leaders are guilty.”

According to him, Israel is pursuing a criminal policy that will lead to nothing, and that it is receiving support from Washington.

Commenting on the conflict that began with Israel’s attack on Iran, Milanović said: “Israel has been able to do whatever it wants for years, and that’s quite clear.”

“I don’t think we should be dealing with such a country and its leaders. Israel is pursuing a criminal policy that will lead to nothing, and unfortunately, this policy is supported by Washington,” he continued.

“Someone wants a global conflict and is pursuing it through violence and coercion. And they are doing it with American weapons,” Milanović added.

Since early Friday, Israel, with U.S. support, has launched an aggression against Iran, resulting in 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries. Tehran responded with ballistic missiles and drones, which killed around 24 Israelis and left hundreds more injured. [Nia]

