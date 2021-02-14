7.1M Earthquake Shakes East Coast of Japan

Tokyo, MINA – An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude rocked off Japan’s east coast, but there was no warning of a tsunami, Japanese authorities said.

The quake on Saturday caused strong shaking along parts of Japan’s east coast, feeling strong as far as the capital Tokyo, but no casualties were reported. The Guardian reported.

Kyodo news agency reported that more than 50 people were injured, but there were no further details.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake occurred at 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (37 miles) in the Pacific, off the coast of Fukushima.

The location is near the epicenter of the deadly 2011 earthquake that triggered a high tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people.

The quakes were followed by aftershocks, including a jolt of magnitude 4.7.

Local media reported a power cut affecting hundreds of thousands of homes in the Tohoku region of eastern Japan. Trains in the area have also been temporarily suspended. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)