Criticizes Kashmir, A British Lawmaker Barred Entering India

A British lawmaker who criticized India's handling of Kashmir, was barred from entering the country on and flown back to the United Arab Emirates from where he came to India on Monday, February 17.

Debbie Abrahams is a Member of Parliament from the Labor Party as well as Chair of an all-party parliamentary group for Kashmir.

In August last year, he wrote to the British Foreign Secretary that his parliamentary group was concerned about India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the move “betrayed the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

On Monday, he flew from Dubai to Delhi for a two-day visit.

Although his visa was valid until October 2020, he was refused entry and flown back to the UAE.

Meanwhile, Indian immigration officials refused to give reasons for their decision.

“I submitted my documents including my visa. Then, the officer told me that my visa was refused, took my passport, and disappeared for about 10 minutes,” said Abrahams.

“When he returned, he was very rude and aggressive. He shouted at me and asked me to come with him. Then, I was taken to a deported cell. I asked why I was barred from entering any immigration officials who came to me, but my question was ignored, “he said. (T/RE1)

