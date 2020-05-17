Covid-19 in Indonesia Reaches 1714 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – The number coronavirus (Covid-19) in Indonesia per Sunday reached 17,514 cases. Of that total, 4,129 people were cured and 1,148 died. The data is data collected from a number of regions.

“17,514 positive cases, 4,129 recovered, and 1,148 died,” said the official website of the Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the number of specimens examined up to yesterday reached 182,818. The specimens came from 135,726 people. Coronavirus cases have also spread to 386 districts/cities in 34 provinces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)