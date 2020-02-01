Corona Virus Death Toll Increase to 259 People

Wuhan, MINA – The Chinese government announced the number of victims who died because of corona virus continues to increase 259 people.

Most deaths was occurred in Hubei Province which was the location of the virus that was first discovered last December.

The virus also infected nearly 12 thousand people. This number exceeds people infected with SARS, which broke out in 2002-2003, 8098 people, this quoted from CNNIndonesia on Saturday, Februari 1.

In China, the number of new confirmed cases rose 2,012 to 11,791 people.

The number of infected people is increasing even though the local government has quarantined millions of its citizens. Preventive efforts have also been carried out in various countries in the world.

However, the epidemic continues to spread considering that many Chinese citizens return home and go to other countries to enjoy the Chinese New Year holiday which began last week.

On Thursday, World Health Organization (WHO) declared the epidemic as an international emergency. As of Saturday, at least 21 countries have reported the discovery of the 2019-nCoV virus case. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)