COP27 Summit, Indonesia Calls for Collective Action to Overcome Planetary Crisis

Vice President K.H. Ma'ruf Amin when delivering a speech at the High Level Segment of the COP27 Summit (Photo: Setwapres RI)

Sharm El Sheikh, MINA – At the 27th United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Indonesia called for collective action or to overcome shared crises that hit planet earth.

The world is currently facing three planetary crises, namely climate change, pollution, and loss of biodiversity. The three are interrelated and very urgent to be addressed.

“In a crisis situation like this there is no other choice but to cooperate. We must put forward the collaboration paradigm,” said Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin when delivering a speech at the High Level Segment of the Summit.

Indonesia itself, continued the Vice President, conveyed the enhanced nationally determined contribution which included increasing Indonesia’s emission reduction target to 31.89 percent with its own capabilities and 43.20 percent with international support.

This increase is in line with significant developments in our policies, including expanding nature conservation and restoration, implementing carbon taxes, achieving Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030, developing an electric vehicle ecosystem, and initiating the B40 biodiesel program.

“To ensure funding for the energy transition, Indonesia has launched the Country Platform for Energy Transition Mechanism,” he said.

However, said the Vice President, all these national efforts need to be accompanied by clear international support. This includes the creation of effective and equitable carbon markets, investments in energy transitions, and financing for climate action.

“For this reason, COP27 must be used not only to advance ambition, but also to implement it, including the fulfillment of support from developed countries to developing countries,” he asked.

The Vice President emphasized that all countries must be part of the solution to overcome the climate problem. All countries must contribute according to their respective capacities in the spirit of burden-sharing, not burden-shifting.

“Countries that are more capable must help and empower other countries,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)