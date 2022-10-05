Constitutional Court Congress 2022 Held in Bali

Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo opened the 5th Congress of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) 2022 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Wednesday night.

The President hopes that the world congress of the Constitutional Court (MK) can produce cross-country joint steps to build peace and uphold justice and deal with crises.

“I really hope that this conference will become a forum for exchanging ideas and exchanging experiences. I hope that there will be cross-country joint steps in building peace, in dealing with crises, and at the same time enforcing constitutional justice,” Jokowi said in his remarks.

He emphasized that in the midst of strengthening rivalry between countries, both in the military and economic fields, the knitting of friendship between nations must continue to be strengthened as well as cooperation between countries.

“We will collaborate more to achieve world stability, peace and prosperity. We are expanding cooperation spaces, both in bilateral and multilateral contexts. We must continue to build brotherhood and solidarity with concrete steps and tangible results,” he said.

Jokowi said that countries in the world are currently struggling to deal with crises and challenges of global uncertainty. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war has triggered a global crisis, in terms of food, energy and finance.

The President considered that this situation made the task of constitutional judges and also the joint task more difficult and difficult, to enforce constitutional justice and also to handle the crisis that hit.

“In addition to fighting for constitutional justice which is a key element of democracy, protection of human rights, and legal certainty, each country must be struggling hard to deal with food, energy and financial crises, each country must be looking for a synergy between constitutional justice and crisis handling,” he said.

The President also emphasized the importance of the Constitutional Court’s role as the main pillar in upholding constitutional justice, which is a key element of democracy, protection of human rights, and legal certainty.

After delivering his remarks, President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Indonesian Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Special Representative of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi, and the Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster struck a gong to mark the opening of the congress. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)