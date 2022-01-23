Confrontations Between Israel and Forces and Palestinian Citizens in Qalqilya

Jerusalem, MINA – Violent confrontations erupted on Thursday evening between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya.

Local sources reported that an Israeli bulldozer, accompanied by a number of military vehicles, stormed the Palestinian weekly march in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The sources added that confrontations erupted between the Palestinian youths and the occupation forces, which fired poisonous gas bombs and rubber bullets at the Palestinian citizens.

On Friday and Saturday of every week, the village of Kafr Qaddum, located east of Qalqilya in the West Bank, witnesses marches against Israeli settlement in a number of villages and towns in the West Bank, most notably Kafr Qaddoum.

The Kafr Qaddoum marches began in early July 2011 to demand the opening of the village street, which was closed by the occupation forces during the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2003, and to this day it continues to take place two days a week.

The march included violent confrontations in which the occupation soldiers fired live bullets and poison gas canisters at the Palestinian citizens, which led to the injury of hundreds of the villagers over the years and the arrest of dozens of them.

The importance of the entrance to the village lies in the fact that it links Kafr Qaddoum and to the surrounding Palestinian villages and towns, which caused great suffering to the citizens after it was closed. (LKG-RE1)

