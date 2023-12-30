Central Leadership Salimah Supports LGBT Ban on Campus

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Leadership of the Muslim Women’s Brotherhood (PP Salimah) supports prohibiting the behavior of the LGBT movement (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) or sexual deviations in education and society.

It was expressed in a statement of attitude signed by the General Chairperson of Salimah, Etty Practicyowati, received by MINA on Saturday.

Salimah’s statement of position was issued to provide support for the Circular Prohibiting LGBT Behavior in the Campus Environment of the Faculty of Engineering (FT) Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Etty said that LGBT behavior and movements include sexual deviations that are not in accordance with religious teachings and norms that apply in Indonesia. Also in the educational environment which is an honorable place to teach and uphold moral values, manners, morals and ethics for generations of the Indonesian nation.

“The human rights (HAM) that the Indonesian people have are human rights based on God that do not conflict with the principles of Pancasila, especially the first principle, namely Belief in One God who upholds religious teachings,” she said.

“The human rights of the Indonesian people are not liberal human rights full of freedom like in western countries which are contrary to eastern norms. “The LGBT movement and behavior harms the religious values ​​adhered to by the Indonesian people,” she stressed.

Etty said that LGBT behavior and sexual deviation as well as all forms of movement or propaganda could threaten the moral life of the Indonesian people, cause and spread sexually transmitted diseases or create victims who become new perpetrators in a chain that will weaken and harm the young generation of the Indonesian nation.

“We support all campuses or other educational institutions to participate in prohibiting all forms of actions, behavior, propaganda, or LGBT movements and other sexual deviations,” she stressed.

Salimah encouraged the Government to protect and support campuses and educational institutions that strive to uphold national values ​​in saving the younger generation from the dangers of the LGBT movement and other sexual deviations.

“Salimah urges the Government to reject every propaganda effort and movement to support LGBT and sexual deviation, because this behavior is contrary to Pancasila, Article 29 paragraph 1 of the 1945 Constitution, Law Number 1 of 1974 concerning Marriage and Law No. 17 of 2023 concerning Health,” continued Etty.

Lastly, Salimah supports advocacy and normalization efforts for perpetrators and victims of LGBT and sexual deviation throughout Indonesia and hopes that the state will be present, so that they will return to their natural state. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)